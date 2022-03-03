The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,583 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Buckle worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,775,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Buckle by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,069,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKE. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.07. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

