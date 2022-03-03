Morgan Stanley Sells 69,590 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,590 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Ingredion worth $24,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 270.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average is $93.31.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

