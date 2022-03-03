Zacks: Analysts Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) will report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Installed Building Products posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBP shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

NYSE:IBP opened at $102.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Installed Building Products by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,037,000 after purchasing an additional 655,406 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Installed Building Products by 1,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 202,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Installed Building Products by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 189,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

