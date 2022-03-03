GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on GXO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.
Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92.
In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 731.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.
About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
