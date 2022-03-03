GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GXO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 731.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

