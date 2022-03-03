$515.50 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) will report sales of $515.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $512.20 million and the highest is $519.00 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $504.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269 in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $493,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 82.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,678,000 after acquiring an additional 72,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

