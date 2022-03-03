LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Beyond Meat worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYND. Barclays upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

BYND stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $160.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.34.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 74.76% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

