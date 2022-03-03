LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,580 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,767,688 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $724,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,753 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,403,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $104,186,000 after purchasing an additional 155,847 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,003 shares of company stock worth $1,548,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

CTSH opened at $88.19 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

