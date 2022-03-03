95,680 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.35% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISCV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,688,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,771,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,751,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,257,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,035,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF alerts:

ISCV opened at $58.48 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $62.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.