LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 297.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,181 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ally Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,956 shares of company stock worth $1,414,126 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

