BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,699,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,266,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 273,752 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,906,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,326,000 after purchasing an additional 259,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 245,969 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 649.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 119,465 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

