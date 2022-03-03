Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,344 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genworth Financial news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNW opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

