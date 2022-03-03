Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Chairman Sells $14,935.80 in Stock

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 20,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $14,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMH opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. The company has a market cap of $15.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.63. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Impac Mortgage by 30.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Impac Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Impac Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

