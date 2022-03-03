Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Chairman Sells $14,935.80 in Stock

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 20,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $14,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMH opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. The company has a market cap of $15.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.63. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Impac Mortgage by 30.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Impac Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Impac Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

