Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Sunlink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $9.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03.
About Sunlink Health Systems (Get Rating)
