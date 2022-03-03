Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in HNI were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in HNI by 89.0% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 189,813 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HNI by 21.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 638,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 114,009 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in HNI by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 328,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 108,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HNI by 18.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HNI by 14.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 77,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $2,043,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,522 shares of company stock worth $2,356,777. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HNI stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.63 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. HNI’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.85%.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

