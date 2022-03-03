Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Albany International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Albany International stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

