155,200 Shares in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 155,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Origin Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Origin Materials by 1,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,804,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORGN opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a current ratio of 158.99.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $127,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

