Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 562.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Evergy by 117.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.64 per share, for a total transaction of $458,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,717 shares of company stock worth $3,188,591. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

