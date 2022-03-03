Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.36% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 111,190 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 10,245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 68,597 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,508 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.65 million, a PE ratio of 414.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

