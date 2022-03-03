California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $42.62 on Monday. California Resources has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.28.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 711,249 shares of company stock valued at $30,905,875.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,053 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,918.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,882,000 after acquiring an additional 993,406 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 572.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 915,598 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,199,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

