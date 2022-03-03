SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sharon P. Nadeau Sells 1,929 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of SEAS stock opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $72.18.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 584.05% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
