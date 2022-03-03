SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sharon P. Nadeau Sells 1,929 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $72.18.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 584.05% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 292.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

