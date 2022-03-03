Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in February

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.38. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outokumpu Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

