iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000.
NASDAQ LDEM opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.73. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $66.09.
