CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells $525,105.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $357,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $326,500.00.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2,302.00, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.49.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CarGurus by 31.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth $46,904,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,002,000 after buying an additional 1,241,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

