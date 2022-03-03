Insider Buying: MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Purchases $26,508.00 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 4,700 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,508.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, General L.P. Standard purchased 4,047 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,582.26.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, General L.P. Standard purchased 800 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928.00.

On Friday, February 18th, General L.P. Standard purchased 1,702 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $10,977.90.

On Wednesday, February 16th, General L.P. Standard purchased 1,400 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $8,834.00.

On Monday, February 14th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $15,282.00.

On Friday, February 11th, General L.P. Standard purchased 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $9,008.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $14,100.00.

On Monday, February 7th, General L.P. Standard acquired 4,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $25,921.00.

On Friday, February 4th, General L.P. Standard acquired 7,991 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $40,514.37.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,100 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $11,907.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIA opened at $5.30 on Thursday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard General L.P. increased its stake in shares of MediaCo by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 347,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 162,931 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaCo by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

