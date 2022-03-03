Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $20,386.06 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP David W. Tucker sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $20,386.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Addus HomeCare stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $112.39.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.
ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
