Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $20,386.06 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP David W. Tucker sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $20,386.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $112.39.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

