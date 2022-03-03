Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 901 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 374.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 108.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSTG. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.