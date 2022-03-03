Millennium Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,208,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,472 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LU. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765,291 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913,603 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 6,189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 748,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 736,294 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the period. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Shares of LU stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

