Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 230.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,134 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,347,000 after acquiring an additional 412,225 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after acquiring an additional 100,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after acquiring an additional 723,186 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 707,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,345,250. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.75, a PEG ratio of 32.39 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

