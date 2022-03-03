Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 215.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Proto Labs worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $147.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

