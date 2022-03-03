Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Trading Up 19.7%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) shares were up 19.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.52. Approximately 82,610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 37,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.84 million and a P/E ratio of 50.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.70.
About Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO)
