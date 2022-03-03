Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Trading Up 19.7%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) shares were up 19.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.52. Approximately 82,610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 37,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.84 million and a P/E ratio of 50.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

About Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO)

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.