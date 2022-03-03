Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.61

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.61 and last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on RXDX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,742,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,120,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,649 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 419,361 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

