Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Up to $27.80

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.80, but opened at $30.03. Veracyte shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 49,763 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Get Veracyte alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.