Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.65. Graphite Bio shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 528 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.16.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 199,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,813 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth $9,518,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 817.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after buying an additional 846,333 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $998,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,126,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

