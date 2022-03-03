MML Investors Services LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

