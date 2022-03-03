Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 269.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,073 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of MacroGenics worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MacroGenics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.17. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

MacroGenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.