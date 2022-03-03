Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Down 8.8%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) fell 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.89 and last traded at $60.24. 17,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,455,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($76.40) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

