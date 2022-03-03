Michael Mente Sells 900 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00.
Shares of RVLV opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $89.60.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,163,000 after acquiring an additional 71,635 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 466,908 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Revolve Group (Get Rating)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
