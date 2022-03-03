Michael Mente Sells 900 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00.

Shares of RVLV opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,163,000 after acquiring an additional 71,635 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 466,908 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

