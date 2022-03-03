Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $53.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.78.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.28. Pulmonx has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $63.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $98,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,020. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 746,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 53.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 109,152 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 85.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 105,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

