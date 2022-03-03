Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 4,060 shares.The stock last traded at $5.03 and had previously closed at $4.97.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

