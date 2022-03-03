Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to Hold

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

SPCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

