$16.34 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.24 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $13.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $66.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.30 million to $67.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 34,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at $334,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCM stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $261.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

