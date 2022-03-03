$16.34 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.24 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $13.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $66.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.30 million to $67.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 34,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at $334,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stellus Capital Investment (Get Rating)
Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
