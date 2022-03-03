Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 34.60.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 24.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 33.55 and a 200-day moving average of 32.56. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of 16.12 and a 52-week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.35 by -0.29. The company had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,703,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

