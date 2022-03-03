Analysts Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $854.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) will report $854.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $859.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $844.90 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $757.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 28,183 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

