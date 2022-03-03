Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,229 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 89.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after purchasing an additional 307,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,988,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,873,000 after purchasing an additional 134,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL opened at $67.56 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

