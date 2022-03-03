Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RSI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 2.47.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 502,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 186,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 876,881 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.