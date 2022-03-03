Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,719 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.08% of Vedanta worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vedanta by 538.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 105.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 160,959 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 14.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 1,878.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 283,114 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VEDL opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. Vedanta Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vedanta in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

