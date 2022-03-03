Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,417 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.30% of Franklin Electric worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Franklin Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FELE stock opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

