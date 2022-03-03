Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Radius’ performance in 2021 was disappointing. Tymlos’ revenues did not match expectations. The lowering of guidance was disappointing as well. Tymlos, indicated for treating postmenopausal women with high-risk osteoporosis for fracture, is most likely facing challenges. While the market for postmenopausal osteoporosis has a significant commercial edge, competition is stiff from prominent drugs like Prolia and Forteo. Moreover, the company is highly dependent on Tymlos for growth, and a slowdown will adversely impact sales. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year. Nevertheless, the company is expanding the drug’s label, which should boost prospects. The company’s license agreement for elacestrant with Menarini Group provides it with an influx of cash. “

Get Radius Health alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $407.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 560,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Radius Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.