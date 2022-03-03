Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) to “Hold”

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NuVasive exited the fourth quarter of 2021 on a mixed note with an earnings miss and revenue beat. The year-over-year growth in revenues was driven by product introductions, particularly the Pulse platform and the C360 portfolio featuring the NuVasive Simplify Cervical Disc in the United States. The continued strong international performance and double-digit growth in NuVasive’s core Spine business across the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America regions raise investor confidence. Expansion of gross margin bodes well. Over the past year, NuVasive has outperformed its industry. However, the year-over-year decline in earnings due to the increase in the contingent consideration liabilities for the Simplify Medical acquisition is disappointing. Escalating costs and decline in operating profit are discouraging too.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUVA. UBS Group cut their price target on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NuVasive stock opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,960,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 47,609.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 526,087 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NuVasive by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after purchasing an additional 505,367 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 47.7% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 444,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

