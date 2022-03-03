Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,171 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.21% of Terminix Global worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 249.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,709 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,168,000.

Shares of TMX opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $53.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

